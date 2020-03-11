KDI Capital Partners LLC Purchases 11,536 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

KDI Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,536 shares during the period. Iqvia accounts for about 3.6% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $9,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Iqvia by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the 3rd quarter worth $3,982,000. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,760,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 253,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Iqvia from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Iqvia in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iqvia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.19.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 740,828 shares of company stock worth $121,469,155. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock opened at $130.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.94. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.98.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

