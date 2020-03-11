KDI Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

KDI Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 3.0% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $8,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,470,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484,837 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,342,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,286,000 after purchasing an additional 695,443 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,848,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,831,000 after purchasing an additional 443,480 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,257,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,126,000 after purchasing an additional 258,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,753,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMC. UBS Group upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

NYSE MMC opened at $103.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.52. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.02 and a 1 year high of $119.88. The company has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

