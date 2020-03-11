KDI Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

KDI Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 5.3% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock worth $339,592,001. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,280.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The company has a market cap of $859.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,439.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1,323.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

