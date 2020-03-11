KDI Capital Partners LLC Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

KDI Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.6% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,340,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,056,000 after acquiring an additional 686,335 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,529,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,475,000 after acquiring an additional 371,076 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,299,000 after acquiring an additional 353,088 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,470,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,641,000 after buying an additional 341,800 shares during the period. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,107,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,262,000 after buying an additional 307,122 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $289.55 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $274.58 and a 52-week high of $340.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $323.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

