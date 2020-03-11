Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of KALA stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $8.92. The stock has a market cap of $231.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,553.29% and a negative return on equity of 173.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KALA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $325,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 56,784 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,180,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1,279.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 519,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

