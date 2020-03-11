Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.39.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.66.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $244.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $13.53.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $89.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.32 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 142.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 30,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $344,570.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 108,466 shares of company stock worth $1,044,170 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,406,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 16,607 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 266.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 26,654 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,146 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 727,387 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 213,067 shares in the last quarter.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

