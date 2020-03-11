JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Massachusetts Institute of Technology cut its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 860,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430,081 shares during the quarter. JBG SMITH Properties comprises 43.6% of Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Massachusetts Institute of Technology owned approximately 0.64% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $34,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 80,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.36 and its 200-day moving average is $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 75.02, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.73. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $43.21.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 10.12%. JBG SMITH Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles E. Haldeman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.65 per share, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on JBGS. Evercore ISI began coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

