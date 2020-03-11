Jackson Square Partners LLC Takes Position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,272 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 195.1% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Twilio by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Twilio from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Twilio from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.29.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $92.61 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $89.55 and a fifty-two week high of $151.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $4,176,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 4,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $567,746.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,307 shares of company stock valued at $17,437,231. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.