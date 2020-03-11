Jackson Square Partners LLC Takes $3.17 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 39,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,495,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,231,000 after acquiring an additional 118,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $211,746.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,569.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $8,481,390.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,778,975.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,165. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WM opened at $113.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.02. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.38.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

