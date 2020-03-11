Jackson Square Partners LLC Sells 38,040 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Jackson Square Partners LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,331,828 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 38,040 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 2.3% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $430,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,154 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Netflix by 695.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $139,906,000 after acquiring an additional 457,098 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Netflix by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,043,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,602,776,000 after acquiring an additional 348,403 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 28,747.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 337,806 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 336,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,976,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,363 shares of company stock valued at $59,073,357 over the last 90 days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $364.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $393.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $365.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. Netflix’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group set a $400.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $308.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.78.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

