Jackson Square Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Jackson Square Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,592,099 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,023,401 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 1.8% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Applied Materials worth $341,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,104 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $56.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $69.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.04.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

