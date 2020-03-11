Jackson Square Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,772,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,804 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned 3.56% of Wix.Com worth $216,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Wix.Com by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,940,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $482,184,000 after buying an additional 1,492,253 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 80.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,474,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $172,169,000 after acquiring an additional 659,367 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,320,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 948,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,037,000 after acquiring an additional 291,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RV Capital GmbH bought a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,226,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Wix.Com from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on Wix.Com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Wix.Com from $152.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $120.90 on Wednesday. Wix.Com Ltd has a 12 month low of $106.28 and a 12 month high of $156.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.70 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.66. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

