Jackson Square Partners LLC Has $61.06 Million Holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Mercadolibre worth $61,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 115,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,649 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Mercadolibre by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in Mercadolibre by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Mercadolibre by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

MELI opened at $599.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $667.47 and its 200-day moving average is $595.25. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1-year low of $450.85 and a 1-year high of $756.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.03 and a beta of 1.55.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.56). Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $670.00 price objective (up from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $710.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.60.

Mercadolibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

