Jackson Square Partners LLC Has $158.14 Million Position in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,034,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,155 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Varonis Systems worth $158,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 23.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 258,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1,147.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth about $472,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRNS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.27.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 65,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $5,441,544.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas F. Mendoza acquired 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.00 per share, with a total value of $50,049.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,911 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,613. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,035 shares of company stock valued at $17,196,165. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $72.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 0.98. Varonis Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $57.65 and a 1 year high of $93.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.99% and a negative return on equity of 74.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

