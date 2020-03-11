Jackson Square Partners LLC Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,134,107 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,379 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 3.3% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of UnitedHealth Group worth $627,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,461,802,000 after buying an additional 614,433 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,178,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,708,324,000 after buying an additional 539,880 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,678,421 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,375,363,000 after buying an additional 118,843 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089,007 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,202,086,000 after buying an additional 35,598 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after buying an additional 3,372,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $280.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $285.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.74. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $306.71. The stock has a market cap of $269.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.