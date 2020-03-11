Jackson Square Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Jackson Square Partners LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,695 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 33.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $109,659,195.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,350.56, for a total transaction of $74,280.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock worth $339,592,001. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,535.00 price objective (up from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,580.00 price target (up previously from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

GOOG opened at $1,280.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $859.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,439.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,323.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

