Jackson Square Partners LLC Buys 390,294 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,493,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390,294 shares during the quarter. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts comprises approximately 1.2% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned 3.67% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $219,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from to in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.14.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $249,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $764,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WH stock opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $42.23 and a 12 month high of $63.66.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.19 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

