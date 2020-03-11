Jackson Square Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,342,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,612 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $104,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 706.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $66,865.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,327.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $274,318.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,779,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $69.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

