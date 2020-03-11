Jackson Square Partners LLC Boosts Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,463,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 524,374 shares during the quarter. Ball comprises 3.5% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $676,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Ball by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Ball by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Ball from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

Shares of BLL opened at $72.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.07. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $55.03 and a 1 year high of $82.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 4.93%. Ball’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,268,652.63. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 502,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,654,786.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,281,459.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 452,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,336,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,822 shares of company stock worth $3,534,875. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

