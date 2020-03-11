Jackson Square Partners LLC Acquires 62,115 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,778,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,115 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 3.54% of Haemonetics worth $204,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $103.96 on Wednesday. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $80.24 and a one year high of $140.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.79 and a 200-day moving average of $120.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $38,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $130,549.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,812 shares of company stock valued at $180,824. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

