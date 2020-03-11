J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Sells 56,511 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,511 shares during the period. Office Properties Income Trust accounts for 0.8% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. owned 0.39% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $5,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OPI. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Office Properties Income Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

NASDAQ OPI opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average is $31.78. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $35.95.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $160.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.40 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 4.47%. Office Properties Income Trust’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

