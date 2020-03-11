J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Purchases 7,488 Shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF accounts for about 0.2% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $25.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.98.

