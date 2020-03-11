J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. owned about 0.10% of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 105,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.31. iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.41.

