J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Has $38.94 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 5.4% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 33.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura increased their price objective on Alphabet from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,280.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,439.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,323.81. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $859.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 555,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $27,841,123.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total value of $38,629,609.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock worth $339,592,001 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.