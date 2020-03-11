J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 817,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,327 shares during the period. Spirit AeroSystems accounts for about 8.3% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $59,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 5.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 22,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPR opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $94.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 37.69%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

