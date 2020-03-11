J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 89,393 Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 89,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,643,000. Raytheon accounts for approximately 2.7% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Raytheon news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $1,525,360.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,898,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,707 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RTN opened at $173.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $165.21 and a 52-week high of $233.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.03 and a 200 day moving average of $210.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RTN shares. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra raised their price target on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

