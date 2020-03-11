J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Acquires 15,309 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares during the quarter. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF accounts for 0.2% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 724,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,314,000 after purchasing an additional 35,130 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 49,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 16,434 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 87,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,377,000.

iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.33. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $25.76.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.