J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,200 shares of the department store operator’s stock after selling 92,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of J C Penney worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in J C Penney by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,402,004 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 44,229 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in J C Penney by 5.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,013,870 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 48,571 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in J C Penney by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 632,310 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in J C Penney during the third quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in J C Penney during the third quarter valued at $124,000. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of J C Penney in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

J C Penney stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. J C Penney Company Inc has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.91.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The department store operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. J C Penney had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 27.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J C Penney Company Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

