iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 912,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,845 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $63,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 7,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA opened at $59.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.01. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.76 and a 12 month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.