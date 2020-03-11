iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is King Wealth’s 3rd Largest Position

King Wealth grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 266,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 5.9% of King Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. King Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,798,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,032,000 after acquiring an additional 36,128 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,503 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,179,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,999,000 after acquiring an additional 298,407 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,088,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,837,000 after acquiring an additional 203,316 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,692,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,744,000 after acquiring an additional 28,361 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock opened at $66.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.18. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $63.28 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.