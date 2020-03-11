iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,947,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,476,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,996,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the period. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $289.55 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $274.58 and a 12 month high of $340.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.