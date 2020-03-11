iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by KDI Capital Partners LLC

KDI Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.32. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

