IRIDEX (IRIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $36.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.63. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IRIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.