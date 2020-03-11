Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Stake Trimmed by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,192,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 172,023 shares during the period. Iqvia comprises 4.2% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 2.68% of Iqvia worth $802,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Iqvia by 379.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 303.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IQV shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.19.

Shares of Iqvia stock opened at $130.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.98. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $169.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.87, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $115,638,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 740,828 shares of company stock valued at $121,469,155. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

