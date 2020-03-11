Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IONS. Citigroup started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.43.

IONS traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $51.40. 2,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,555. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.82 and its 200-day moving average is $60.15. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 9.90 and a current ratio of 9.97. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 2.03.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.05 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 157.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $231,367.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $61,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at $846,567.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,055 shares of company stock worth $369,110. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

