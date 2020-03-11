InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

IDCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut InterDigital Wireless from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Get InterDigital Wireless alerts:

IDCC stock opened at $49.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.99, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.97. InterDigital Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $72.66.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $102.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.10 million. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that InterDigital Wireless will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDCC. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 8.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,908 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in InterDigital Wireless by 36.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in InterDigital Wireless by 4.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in InterDigital Wireless by 281.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in InterDigital Wireless by 109.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital Wireless

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.