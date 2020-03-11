Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Intel in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the chip maker will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.39. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intel’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

INTC opened at $53.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.05 and a 200 day moving average of $56.85. Intel has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $238.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $569,898.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,276. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,529,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,124,265,000 after buying an additional 904,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,008,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,616,447,000 after buying an additional 1,404,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Intel by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,487,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,226,148,000 after buying an additional 469,266 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

