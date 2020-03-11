Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 656,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,926 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $14,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIIN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 49.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 238.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $49,877.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,411.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IIIN stock opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.22. Insteel Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $367.88 million, a PE ratio of 176.32 and a beta of 1.64.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $97.57 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti downgraded Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

