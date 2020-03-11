Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.15.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim bought 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $69,975.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,198.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on INO. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.24.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.