Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Trading Down 5.3% on Insider Selling

Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) shares traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $17.10 and last traded at $17.91, 607,436 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 27% from the average session volume of 479,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.

Specifically, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy bought 30,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $619,763.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,066 shares in the company, valued at $11,687,230.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Robert A. Wychulis sold 16,071 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $308,402.49. Following the transaction, the president now owns 277,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,809.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INOV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Inovalon from to in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 458.25 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 437.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 118,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Inovalon by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,228,000 after buying an additional 60,127 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Inovalon by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,348,000. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovalon Company Profile (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

