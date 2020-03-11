Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on INFN. MKM Partners upped their target price on Infinera from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Infinera to and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinera from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Infinera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.59.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $4.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Infinera has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $384.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.00 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 30.29% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 63.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 9.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 268,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 23,405 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 40.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 265,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 76,025 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

