IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PI. TheStreet lowered shares of IMPINJ from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of IMPINJ from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of IMPINJ in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IMPINJ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of IMPINJ from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.17.

IMPINJ stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 9.07. The firm has a market cap of $513.11 million, a P/E ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.47. IMPINJ has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $40.24.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that IMPINJ will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IMPINJ news, VP Denise Masters sold 1,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $37,839.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,849.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 11,595 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $295,440.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,232,956.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,294 shares of company stock worth $594,958 in the last ninety days. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in IMPINJ by 44.2% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 981,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,269,000 after purchasing an additional 300,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in IMPINJ by 58.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 180,513 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the third quarter worth $2,691,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IMPINJ by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 320,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 84,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 280,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after buying an additional 63,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

