Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,442,734 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 222,973 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for approximately 2.5% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $478,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Illumina by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 765 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. ACG Wealth lifted its position in Illumina by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,154 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.13.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at $12,501,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total transaction of $114,237.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,601.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,867 shares of company stock worth $573,756 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILMN stock opened at $268.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.43 and a 52 week high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.16 million. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

