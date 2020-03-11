HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for HUGO BOSS AG/S in a research report issued on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Parker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HUGO BOSS AG/S’s FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BOSSY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOSSY opened at $8.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.24. HUGO BOSS AG/S has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $14.39.

About HUGO BOSS AG/S

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

