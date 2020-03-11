Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,239,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.61% of Hormel Foods worth $146,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $449,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 155.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 686,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,042,000 after purchasing an additional 418,356 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 231,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, BMT Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 61,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods Corp has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $48.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HRL. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Cfra raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

In other news, VP Larry L. Vorpahl sold 71,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $3,185,143.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 191,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $201,999.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,694.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,557 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

