HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $1.15 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.89% from the stock’s current price.

HEXO has been the topic of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of HEXO in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.82 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday, December 13th. MKM Partners cut shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Pi Financial cut shares of HEXO to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEXO opened at $0.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36. HEXO has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEXO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in HEXO by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 17,446 shares during the period. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HEXO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $592,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HEXO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in HEXO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,213,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in HEXO by 895.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,593,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,745 shares during the period.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

