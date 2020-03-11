Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Lowered to “Underperform” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. DA Davidson currently has $7.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.00.

HT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of HT opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.88. The firm has a market cap of $388.75 million, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $132.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.93%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.73%.

In other news, CEO Jay H. Shah bought 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,623.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,273,874.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Neil H. Shah bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $189,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 432,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,546,962.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 72,856 shares of company stock valued at $855,808 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 10.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 26.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 18.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 45,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

