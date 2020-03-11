Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.10) Per Share

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) – Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.10) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.59). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

HRTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.38.

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $15.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.10. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $26.81.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.74% and a negative net margin of 140.27%. The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.81 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 617.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

