Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

HELE has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Helen of Troy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (up from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $212.56.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $146.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.86. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $108.31 and a 52 week high of $198.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.70. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HELE. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 35.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 15,835 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 35.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 459.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 17,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth approximately $383,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

