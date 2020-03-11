Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
HELE has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Helen of Troy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (up from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $212.56.
Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $146.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.86. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $108.31 and a 52 week high of $198.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HELE. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 35.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 15,835 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 35.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 459.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 17,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth approximately $383,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Helen of Troy
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.
