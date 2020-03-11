Head to Head Review: Palomar (PLMR) vs. Its Competitors

Palomar (NASDAQ: PLMR) is one of 77 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Palomar to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Palomar and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Palomar
|$113.30 million
|$10.62 million
|29.55
|Palomar Competitors
|$14.30 billion
|$2.94 billion
|38.62
Profitability
This table compares Palomar and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Palomar
|9.37%
|20.80%
|11.11%
|Palomar Competitors
|2.69%
|0.98%
|0.45%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
56.1% of Palomar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent recommendations for Palomar and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Palomar
|0
|1
|6
|0
|2.86
|Palomar Competitors
|914
|2978
|2578
|183
|2.31
Palomar currently has a consensus price target of $51.60, indicating a potential upside of 0.94%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 20.90%. Given Palomar’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Palomar has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
About Palomar
There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc.
