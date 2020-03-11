Head to Head Review: Palomar (PLMR) vs. Its Competitors

Palomar (NASDAQ: PLMR) is one of 77 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Palomar to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Palomar alerts:

This table compares Palomar and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Palomar $113.30 million $10.62 million 29.55 Palomar Competitors $14.30 billion $2.94 billion 38.62

Palomar’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Palomar. Palomar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Palomar and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palomar 9.37% 20.80% 11.11% Palomar Competitors 2.69% 0.98% 0.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.1% of Palomar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Palomar and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palomar 0 1 6 0 2.86 Palomar Competitors 914 2978 2578 183 2.31

Palomar currently has a consensus price target of $51.60, indicating a potential upside of 0.94%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 20.90%. Given Palomar’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Palomar has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

About Palomar

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.